SVFM Spotlight Vendors: Bam’s Carrot Cake, Ridge Valley Farm

This Sunday, Sept. 25 is the first Sunday of fall, and you can expect to find signs–and tastes–of the season among the vendors at Hellertown’s Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market.

Among this week’s vendors will be Ridge Valley Farm, a maple syrup producer located right here in southeastern Pennsylvania.

On a 30-acre farm in Sumneytown, Montgomery County, the owners of Ridge Valley harvest thousands of gallons of sap from maple trees in order to distill it into the sweet treat everyone loves. They also use their maple syrup in a variety of baked goods that are available for purchase at their booth, which you’ll find at the market every fourth Sunday.

For more information about Ridge Valley Farm be sure to follow them on Facebook and visit their website, where you can view a documentary about maple syrup production.

Another favorite vendor for those with a sweet tooth is Bam’s Carrot Cake, which has a booth at the market every other Sunday.

Owner Paula McKinnis bakes her late mother’s carrot cake recipe in tribute to her culinary roots and sells the cake layered inside jelly jars for added on-the-go convenience.

“I do this for my mother. When I make the cake it’s not a job at all,” she told Saucon Source in 2021. “I see her every time I make it, and I see her pointing her finger at me telling me if I’m doing it right!”

For more information about Bam’s Carrot Cake, follow their Facebook page.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

This Sunday is the fourth Sunday of the month, which means it is Art in the Park at the market. On Art in the Park Sundays, local artisans and crafters sell their wares and there is a free raffle to win a piece of art donated by one of the vendors.

Sunday’s live music will be provided by Just Jeff.

Guest booths will be staffed by Hellertown Historical Society and the Saucon Creek Watershed Association volunteers, so stop by and learn more about their organizations.

Market volunteers are currently busy planning fall and Halloween events, so be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

