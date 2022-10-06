Fountain Hill Church Holds ‘Community Days’ Event

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fountain Hill held its first Community Days event the weekend of Sept. 3 and there was fun for all ages to be had at the festival.

Marlene Werkheiser, the church’s Pastoral Care Provider, said the church was forced to put in-person events on hold due to the pandemic, but is happy to be hosting them again.

“So (now that we can), we wanted to give back to the community, in keeping with our mission, ‘God’s Work, Our Hands,'” Werkheiser said.

St. Paul’s sponsored an ice cream truck to provide free frozen treats to event attendees.

The Fountain Hill Fire Department brought its newest emergency vehicle to Community Days, where firefighters demonstrated their equipment.

Outsid there was a sidewalk chalk area and a ballon artist. Inside, visitors could purchase hot dogs, chips and sodas. There was also a basket raffle with various baskets for children and adults. And, the Pulpiteers, St. Paul’s singing puppet ministry, performed hourly.

The Pulpiteers will perform their annual Christmas Show at the church on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

St. Paul’s is located at 1059 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, Pa.

More information about the church–including information about upcoming events–can be found on the St. Paul’s Facebook page.

Photos by Lani Goins

The Pulpiteers–Evan Michael, Ruby Michael, Tom Braucle and Lois Reese–delighted children and adults.

Fountain Hill firefighter Austin Heffner displays the Cutter, which can cut through car doors and other solid objects.

The new Fountain Hill emergency vehicle carries 1,000 gallons of water, rescue tools, a vehicle extractor, chain saws and a special “pony section” to be used for small dwelling fires and vehicle fires. Above, Jesus Mendoza, Austin Heffner and Jake Rodenback demonstrate some of their equipment at Community Days at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Sept. 3.

James Goins, 9, of Bethlehem, colors with sidewalk chalk on N. Hoffert Street while volunteer Courtney observes.

Beth Baier and baby Rivers Baier order ice cream from Katie Ballew at St. Paul’s Community Days.

