Fountain Hill Church Holds ‘Community Days’ Event

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fountain Hill held its first Community Days event the weekend of Sept. 3 and there was fun for all ages to be had at the festival.

Marlene Werkheiser, the church’s Pastoral Care Provider, said the church was forced to put in-person events on hold due to the pandemic, but is happy to be hosting them again.

“So (now that we can), we wanted to give back to the community, in keeping with our mission, ‘God’s Work, Our Hands,'” Werkheiser said.

St. Paul’s sponsored an ice cream truck to provide free frozen treats to event attendees.

The Fountain Hill Fire Department brought its newest emergency vehicle to Community Days, where firefighters demonstrated their equipment.

Outsid there was a sidewalk chalk area and a ballon artist. Inside, visitors could purchase hot dogs, chips and sodas. There was also a basket raffle with various baskets for children and adults. And, the Pulpiteers, St. Paul’s singing puppet ministry, performed hourly.

The Pulpiteers will perform their annual Christmas Show at the church on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

St. Paul’s is located at 1059 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, Pa.

More information about the church–including information about upcoming events–can be found on the St. Paul’s Facebook page.

Photos by Lani Goins