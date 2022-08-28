St. Paul’s in Fountain Hill to Host Community Days Event

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A local church is planning an end-of-summer event that will be free for members of the community to attend.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fountain Hill will host Community Days on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone in the community is invited to come and have fun.

There will be an ice cream truck parked along N. Hoffert Street next to the church to provide one free ice cream treat per attendee.

A hot dog, chips and a soda will be available for just $2.

Inside the church’s Fellowship Hall there will be a “Tricky Tray” with raffle baskets and tickets for sale. Purchase 20 tickets for $5 and receive a $2 coupon toward an ice cream “upgrade.”

The church’s puppet troupe, the Pulpiteers, will also be there to entertain visitors.

Outside, guests can meet members of the Fountain Hill Police Department and the Fountain Hill Volunteer Fire Department, who will be there with their new truck.

There will also be sidewalk chak drawing with prizes.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is located at 1059 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, Pa. The church is on the corner of Delaware Avenue and N. Hoffert Street.

Another group that recently-formed in Fountain Hill is also in discussions about hosting a Community Days event in the borough in 2023.

The Fountain Hill Community Coalition was formed by residents in response to a decision by borough council to permanently close the borough swimming pool.

Since the group first became active in the spring, it has expanded its mission to save the pool to include other efforts it hopes will reinvigorate community spirit in Fountain Hill.

More information is available on the Fountain Hill Community Coalition Facebook page.