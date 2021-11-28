Coopersburg Tree-Lighting Ceremony Captivates Crowd (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Not many people can draw a crowd on a cold night like Kris Kringle can, and the Jolly Old Elf did just that at Coopersburg’s annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony Saturday, arriving on a Coopersburg Volunteer Fire Company truck to a greet well-wishers of all ages.

Presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Coopersburg Volunteer Fire Company, the ceremony attracted hundreds of people to the borough’s downtown, where they were able to shop for Christmas gifts from local vendors along State Street, buy food at the fire company’s snack stand as well as apple dumplings from Hausman’s Fruit Farm, enjoy an old-fashioned hayride provided by Hausman’s, watching an ice-sculpting demonstration, have photos taken with Santa in Borough Hall and much more.

Also open for the first time was a new exhibit created by the Coopersburg Historical Society chronicling the businesses that have helped make the borough what it is today.

The exhibit is located on the first floor of Borough Hall and will be available for viewing by appointment for the next year, volunteers said.

Back outside, the fire company kept several fires going in several burn barrels, as it was a frosty night on which to welcome Santa to town.

Even Wawa had a presence at the event, with company representatives there to help promote a new store that will be opening on Rt. 309 early next year.

Remarks were given by local elected officials–including Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis, Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong and State Rep. Milou Mackenzie–shortly before the official tree-lighting took place around 7:45 p.m.

Photos by Chris Christian