Coopersburg Tree-Lighting Ceremony Captivates Crowd (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins
Credit: Chris Christian
Santa arrived on a Coopersburg Volunteer Fire Company truck around 6:15 p.m., with characters from the Disney film “Frozen” and young admirers ready to greet him at the Tree-Lighting event. The Jolly Old Elf then headed inside Borough Hall to hear what little ones would like for Christmas and sit for photos with them in the festively-decorated meeting room.
Not many people can draw a crowd on a cold night like Kris Kringle can, and the Jolly Old Elf did just that at Coopersburg’s annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony Saturday, arriving on a Coopersburg Volunteer Fire Company truck to a greet well-wishers of all ages.
Presented by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Coopersburg Volunteer Fire Company, the ceremony attracted hundreds of people to the borough’s downtown, where they were able to shop for Christmas gifts from local vendors along State Street, buy food at the fire company’s snack stand as well as apple dumplings from Hausman’s Fruit Farm, enjoy an old-fashioned hayride provided by Hausman’s, watching an ice-sculpting demonstration, have photos taken with Santa in Borough Hall and much more.
Also open for the first time was a new exhibit created by the Coopersburg Historical Society chronicling the businesses that have helped make the borough what it is today.
The exhibit is located on the first floor of Borough Hall and will be available for viewing by appointment for the next year, volunteers said.
Back outside, the fire company kept several fires going in several burn barrels, as it was a frosty night on which to welcome Santa to town.
Even Wawa had a presence at the event, with company representatives there to help promote a new store that will be opening on Rt. 309 early next year.
Remarks were given by local elected officials–including Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis, Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong and State Rep. Milou Mackenzie–shortly before the official tree-lighting took place around 7:45 p.m.
Photos by Chris Christian
Hausman’s Fruit Farm sold apple dumplings hot out of the oven–literally. An antique stove was brought in by the local orchard for the Tree-Lighting event. The farm, which is located on Limeport Pike, also sold fresh apple cider to attendees.
“Here comes Santa!” Excitement about his arrival rippled through the crowd as the fire truck carrying Kris Kringle rounded the bend from Main Street onto State Street, not long after the Coopersburg Tree-Lighting event got under way.
Santa received a helping hand as he dismounted from the fire truck.
Inside Coopersburg Borough Hall, Santa sat next to a Christmas tree for photos with local children.
Local vendors were set up outside Coopersburg Borough Hall along State Street, part of which was closed for the event.
Hausman’s Fruit Farm operated a hayride at the Tree-Lighting event.
Roaring fires in fire company burn barrels were a welcome addition to the Tree-Lighting event, which was held on a frosty evening, with temperatures in the 30s.
With the temperature hovering around the freezing mark, conditions were just about perfect for the ice carving demonstration at Coopersburg’s Tree-Lighting Ceremony.
Adults and chlidren wait in line outside Coopersburg Borough Hall to see Santa.
You can’t have a Christmas tree without the star on top, and that goes for Christmas trees carved out of ice, too.
Local state Rep. Milou Mackenzie shared a light-hearted moment with Olaf and Elsa, two characters from the popular Disney film “Frozen” at the Tree-Lighting.
Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong addressed attendees at the Tree-Lighting event.
Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis (holding microphone) welcomed Santa to the borough before the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Representatives from the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce addressed the hundreds of attendees at Saturday’s Tree-Lighting Ceremony in Coopersburg.
Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” took time out of her schedule to be part of Coopersburg’s Tree-Lighting Ceremony Saturday.
Dad’s shoulders were needed to get a better view of Santa’s arrival.
It was a night for snuggling, with temperatures around the freezing mark.