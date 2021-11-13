Coopersburg History Exhibit Will Open During Tree-Lighting Event

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Coopersburg would not have grown into the town it is today without the contributions of many businesses that have called the community home over the years. An exhibit by the Coopersburg Historical Society will celebrate those contributions when it opens Nov. 27.

“Opportunities That Built A Community” will trace the growth of commerce in Coopersburg from its founding as an 18th century crossroads to today, when it is known as the hub for much of southern Lehigh County.

The exhibit’s opening on the first floor of Borough Hall at 5 N. Main St. will coincide with the borough’s annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. The beloved holiday kickoff is sponsored by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Coopersburg Fire Co. No. 1, and will be held outside Borough Hall, where attendees will welcome Santa to town and partake in other seasonal fun.

Additional highlights of the Tree-Lighting Ceremony will include raffles, Christmas tree sales, food and craft vendors, and cash tractor rides. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the volunteer fire company.

After Nov. 27, when the exhibit will be open from 6 to 8 p.m., the Coopersburg Historical Society exhibit will be available to view by appointment throughout 2022. To arrange an appointment, email Coopersburghistory@gmail.com or contact the Coopersburg Historical Society on Facebook or Nextdoor.

The photos below are of the exhibit and were shared with Saucon Source by the historical society.