Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight: Doctor’s Orders

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

If you want to live longer, you should eat more healthily, and one way to do that–according to most experts–is to incorporate nutrient-rich microgreens into your diet.

Doctor’s Orders is a family-operated business that sells seeds, supplies and kits for growing many different varieties of sprouts; all in the convenience of one’s own home.

With many Americans switching to or modifying plant-based diets to improve both their physical health and emotional well-being, there has also been increased interest recently in lifestyle medicine, which is something the Mueller family knows a thing or two about.

Doctor’s Orders owners Donna Mueller, D.O., C-IAYT, and Eric Mueller, D.O., are practitioners of it at their Hellertown practice, Lehigh Valley Osteopathy for Everybody LLC, and through their business Yoga Therapy of the Lehigh Valley.

The Muellers and their children have led free yoga classes at the market several times this season. They offer more information about yoga therapy at SVFM and on their website.

Stop by the Doctor’s Orders booth to learn more about how to get a jump start on a healthier lifestyle. Before long, you could be on your way to living your best life, naturally.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

This Sunday’s live music will be provided by Just Jeff, and the Friends of the Hellertown Area Library will share information about their organization at the community booth.

Shop for unique gifts, home decor, jewelry, accessories and more at Artists in the Park, which features local craftspeople/artisans who have previously vended at SVFM and is now being held weekly through the end of the 2022 season. Expect a unique lineup of artisans each week. Support local makers and get your holiday shopping done early!

Mark your calendars for Halloween at the Market on Oct. 30. Highlights will include Vendor Trick-or-Treat, a caricature artist and a mutt strut with dogs in costume!

Follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park, next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, stop by the information booth and read our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Rolling Pin Pastries, Thaler Farms, Green Star Farm, Mainly Mushrooms, Sun Drop Farm, Popcorn Pit, Bechdolt Orchards, Epic Acre Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cake and Ridge Valley Farm.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.