Glenn L. Snyder, 64, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Glenn L. Snyder (1958 – 2022)

Glenn L. Snyder, 64, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Tammy L. (Rowe) Snyder. Glenn was born in Bethlehem on May 13, 1958 to Marie (Mory) Snyder of Freemansburg and the late Luther Snyder. He worked as the bakery manager for the former Kricks’s Bakery, Bethlehem; Dan’s IGA, Hellertown; and Valley Farm Market, Bethlehem. He was an avid New York Mets fan. Glenn was the JV and Varsity Baseball Coach at Saucon Valley High School, a member of the Bethlehem Umpires Association (BUA) and was inducted into the Tri-County Baseball Hall of Fame.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 25 years; children: Alicia Cratty (Eric) of Hellertown and Cory Snyder of Danielsville; brother: Fred Snyder (Cheryl) of Allentown; grandchildren: Kailey and Caiden, who were the light of his life.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hellertown/Lower Saucon Little League, P.O. Box 19, Hellertown, PA 18055.