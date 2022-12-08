Batch Microcreamery to Open at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you have a sweet tooth, a business that will open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley early next year hopes to cater to it.

Batch Microcreamery will open next to Lashes by Gab in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center during the first quarter of 2023, according to Promenade Shops officials.

“Batch Microcreamery has taken the fun-filled atmosphere of today’s most popular microbreweries and adapted it to the ice cream world, delivering the very best in super-premium, hand-crafted ice cream in a unique, family-friendly environment where people come to create connections and lifelong memories,” an email about the new business said.

Among the frozen treats that will be served at Batch are shakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, cones, cups and even “ice cream nachos,” the email indicated.

In a separate news release about the ice cream store, its owners were identified as local entrepreneurs Manny Rodriguez and Rick Pongracz.

“Having grown up just 20 minutes away from the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, we couldn’t be more excited to provide our friends and neighbors in the Center Valley area with our distinctive brand of ice cream and the fun-filled experience they will have in our store,” Pongracz said. “We selected the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley for our newest location because of the center’s upbeat atmosphere and exciting events and activities that include everything from holiday tree lightings to wine and craft beer pop-ups,” he added.

Batch Microcreamery’s other locations are in the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown (year-round) and at Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Wescosville (seasonal).

A third location in downtown Allentown closed in August, according to a WFMZ News story.

According to the Batch Microcreamery website, the company’s ice cream is also sold wholesale and is featured on the menus of a number of popular Lehigh Valley eateries, including The Shelby, Union and Finch, and Keystone Pub & Grill.

“Batch Microcreamery is yet another fabulous addition to our retail lineup, and one we are sure our shoppers will heartily embrace,” Promenade Shops General Manager Natalia Stezenko said in Thursday’s news release.

The news release highlighted several recent store openings in the shopping center, which have included ELITE Salons & Suites, Squishable and a seasonal, holiday pop-up market.

According to a Channel 69 News published Thursday on WFMZ.com, the Promenade Shops also recently lost a tenant.

After a little more than a year in business, All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW) closed the doors of its brick-and-mortar location Nov. 15 but continues to operate online, the report indicated.