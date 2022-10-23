‘Giant Round, Fuzzy Ball’ Store Opens at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If stuffed animals and other plush toys that can be squeezed are your thing, you might want to check out a new business located in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center announced last week that a seasonal retailer specializing in soft goods has opened a store in Suite 616, next to Altar’d State.

The name of the shop is Squishable, and what it sells are…well, Squishables.

“What’s a Squishable?” you ask?

“Squishables are giant round, fuzzy balls of plush designed in Soho in NYC by a team of illustrators, comic book artists, coders, actors, an ex-truck driver and various other industry refugees,” Saturday’s Promenade Shops announcement said.

“Squishables has been creating cuddles for 15 years now, growing from a tiny mom-and-pop shop run out of a living room into the (still pretty tiny) 33-person company it is today,” the news release explained. “Many of its designs are also crowdsourced from the company’s million-strong group of fans who create and vote on hundreds of new potential Squishables each year. The world can be a hard place. Hug something soft.”

The Holidays are Coming at the Promenade

The 2022 holiday shopping season at Squishable and throughout the Promenade Shops will officially begin with the center’s annual Tree Lighting Event, which will be held in the Town Square area (near Starbucks) on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Escorted by his friends at the Upper Saucon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Santa–accompanied by Mrs. Claus–will arrive at 5:45 p.m., and the tree will be lit at 6 p.m., according to the schedule of events published on the Promenade Shops website.

The site noted that beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, the Promenade Shops will be open for extended holiday hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. (Individual store hours may vary.)