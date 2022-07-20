Promenade Shops Introduces On-the-Go ‘Sip & Shop’ Events

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’ve ever wanted to savor an alcoholic beverage as you walk around the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, you’ll now have that opportunity on select dates.

The Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center has introduced a new event called “Sip & Shop,” when on Wednesdays in July and August, from 5 to 7 p.m., patrons who are 21 or older will be able to purchase a drink to enjoy as they shop or listen to live entertainment.

According to the Promenade Shops website, the beverages are available for purchase at The Patio, which is an open-air seating and performance area within the lifestyle center.

Weather permitting, the Patio hosts live music performed by local artists on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. in June, July and August.

This Wednesday Boris Litvak is performing, and on Wednesday, July 27, the musical guest will be The Blimps. Click here to view the August 2022 performance schedule.

Sandwich board signs positioned around the perimeter of the Promenade Shops demarcate the area in which alcoholic beverages can be freely consumed and the “dry zone” that surrounds them.

In the wake of retail marketplace changes that have shuttered many brick-and-mortar stores, the Promenade Shops announced that it was under new management in the spring.

The shopping center, which opened on Center Valley Parkway in 2006, is home to approximately 70 retail, entertainment and dining establishments.