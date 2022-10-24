Lower Saucon Police Investigating More Suspicious Activity

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Monday that they are investigating suspicious activity that recently occurred in a residential neighborhood; their second such investigation in as many weeks.

Police said that shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 22, an unidentified man walked up to a home in the 1800 block of Viola Lane, kicked the front door and then fled the area.

A home security photo of the man was shared in a police department Crimewatch post about the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the man to submit an anonymous tip via their Crimewatch Tipline or to contact LSTPD at 610-759-2200.