Who Struck Parked Car, Left the Scene in Giant Parking Lot?

Lower Saucon Township Police released this photo of a man they said is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run accident in the Giant parking lot on Rt. 412 on Thursday, Oct .20. Police are asking for the public to help identify the man. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

It’s a common fear among grocery shoppers. You leave your vehicle securely parked in a supermarket lot, only to return with your items and discover it smashed.

Lower Saucon Township Police say that’s what happened to someone who was at the Giant food store at 1880 Leithsville Road Oct. 20, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspect in the hit-and-run.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police shared information and store security images of the man, who they said was driving a white pickup at the time.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 6:52 p.m. Thursday.

The Giant is located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412, just south of Hellertown.

Anyone with information or who can identify the pictured suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip via the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact the LSTPD at 610-759-2200.

Giant Hit Run

Lower Saucon Township Police released this store security photo of the white pickup truck they said the man was driving when he allegedly caused a hit-and-run accident in the Giant parking lot last week. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

