Holiday Pop-Up Market Coming to Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you enjoy shopping for gifts at pop-up markets, the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will be hosting one this holiday season.

The Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center announced Tuesday that along with the recently-opened Squishable store and ELITE Salons & Suites, it will host the market and a store that will sell Bethlehem-based New Bethany Ministries’ luminaria kits.

The luminaria holiday shop will be located in a space across from L.L. Bean, and the holiday market will open in a space next to the outdoor retailer sometime next month.

“With 10 local vendors participating, shoppers will find a carefully curated selection of the area’s best gift ideas as well as an array of clothing to fit their personal styles, unique home goods and more,” a Promenade Shops news release said.

The luminaria shop will aid New Bethany Ministries–a nonprofit organization providing an array of services to families and individuals facing economic and other challenges–in its efforts to market the popular kits, whose sales constitute its largest annual fundraiser.

The news release noted that last year New Bethany raised nearly $150,000 from the sale of the kits, which are used to create a massive luminary display in neighborhoods throughout Bethlehem, the Saucon Valley and beyond each December.

In 2021, nearly 95,000 candles were displayed and “the ministry hopes to exceed those numbers this year,” the news release said.

This year’s Luminaria Night is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Natalia Stezenko, General Manager for The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, said that New Bethany Ministries and the other tenants will enhance the holiday shopping experience visitors to the lifestyle center will enjoy.

“The addition of ELITE Salons & Suites will attract some of the top new talent in beauty services to our area, while Squishable will provide fun-filled and joyful visits for local children,” she said. “As part of a community partnership, welcoming New Bethany Ministries to the property for the holiday season will make it convenient for shoppers to participate in the time-honored community tradition of lighting luminaries on a single night to share care and concern for the less fortunate and to raise funds and awareness for an important local non-profit. And the first-ever Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley Holiday Pop-Up Market will give us a chance to showcase the talents and wares of local artisans this holiday season.”

The 2022 Holiday Season at the Promenade Shops

The holiday season at the Promenade Shops will kick off with the center’s annual Tree-Lighting Event on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Town Square, near Starbucks. In addition to the tree-lighting and live entertainment, the event will feature the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus with their escorts from the Upper Saucon Township Volunteer Fire Department.