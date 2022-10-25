Trick-or-Treat at Hellertown’s 1872 Jail on Halloween

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia… The old Carbon County Jail in Jim Thorpe… And an unassuming, one-room stone structure tucked away in the heart of Hellertown?

Few places are as likely to be haunted as historic prisons and jailhouses, which is why Hellertown’s historic one-room lockup will be open for Trick-or-Treating this year.

When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown?

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township will be held Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The historic 1872 jail–which was built the same year that the borough was incorporated–has been restored by members of the Hellertown Historical Society, some of whom will be in costume to hand out candy to Trick-or-Treaters.

The volunteers will also share information about the unique history of the jail with visitors.

“We will decorate the jail with appropriate Halloween-themed items, offer treats to the visitors and provide historical references to emphasize the history of the jail,” HHS volunteer Don Mills said.

The old Hellertown jail is located behind 631 Main Street, at the end of Laubach Street, an alley just to the east of Main Street that dead-ends at the Silver Creek. Laubach Street intersects with Penn Street behind the Wings on Main restaurant at 605 Main Street.

Due to its location, the jail isn’t accessible by vehicle, so visitors should plan to walk to it.

More information about the event may be found on Facebook.

For more information about the Hellertown Historical Society visit their website, which includes information about and a link to download an updated borough walking tour.

Originally created by a volunteer in the 1990s, Mills recently expanded and updated the tour, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Hellertown’s incorporation in 2022.

The Hellertown Historical Society will have a float in this year’s Halloween Parade on Oct. 23, and the organization has several holiday events planned that will be open to the community, including their Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Shopping at the Mill/Visits with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Both events will be held in the historic Tavern Room at the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown. The Tavern Room is also available to rent for private events.

The HHS is currently seeking volunteers to help fulfill its mission of preserving Hellertown’s unique history for generations to come. For more information, contact the Hellertown Historical Society at (610) 838-1770, at info@hellertownhistoricalsociety.org or via the website’s contact form.