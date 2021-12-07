‘Suite’ Concept Salon to Open at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A new type of salon that allows solo beauty professionals to enter the world of business ownership will open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley in 2022.

In a news release Tuesday, shopping center representatives said ELITE Salon & Suites will be located in Suite 800, near the fountain at the center of the roundabout.

That space was formerly the home of The Children’s Place, a children’s clothier which closed in the summer of 2020.

According to the ELITE Salons & Suites website, the company’s business model opens up possibilities for individuals who desire to work in the beauty industry on their own terms.

“ELITE Salons & Suites is a community of beauty professionals who are independent salon owners and all work together to provide high-end, luxury service to their clients,” the site’s “Who We Are” statement says. “We make it possible for you to become a successful entrepreneur by providing a luxurious and high-end space, like-minded professionals to connect with, and the guidance of mentors invested in your success.”

Salon owners can decorate their salon suites to reflect their individuality, it says.

Each suite is equipped with a shampoo bowl, mirror, styling chair, cabinetry, studio lighting and other standard salon items.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is currently home to approximately 60 retail stores, dining destinations and service providers, including a multiplex movie theater and a grocery store. Among the businesses in the Promenade are several salons and beauty shops, including Evolve Lifestyle Salon & Spa, Hair Cuttery, Hand & Stone Facial Massage & Spa, Diva Nails Salon and European Wax Center, which opened in August.

Including the space ELITE Salons & Suites will occupy, there are currently 25 vacancies of various sizes in the Promenade Shops, according to a review of their map and store directory. That total doesn’t include Plow & Hearth, which is in the process of closing their retail store in the Promenade.

The lifestyle center owned by Poag & McEwen includes nearly half a million square feet of retail and other floor space. It opened in the fall of 2006, during an economic boom that saw the construction of numerous outdoor “lifestyle” shopping centers in the area.

According to the company’s website, ELITE Salons & Suites has other locations in Berwyn, Bryn Mawr, Doylestown, Feasterville, Philadelphia and West Chester.