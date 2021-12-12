No Rain Date NRD Ep. 84: New Bethany Ministries Ignites Hope, Transforms Lives Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:09:10 Share Share Link Embed

If you’re looking for an inspiring subject to brighten your holiday season (or someone else’s), don’t miss our interview with New Bethany Ministries Executive Director Marc Rittle. Located on Bethlehem’s South Side and formerly affiliated with the region’s Episcopal Diocese, New Bethany has been helping individuals and families facing financial and other challenges find housing, food and hope since 1985. As with many area nonprofits, the pandemic has presented the organization with unprecedented obstacles, but also opportunities for growth. New Bethany Ministries depends on support from local sponsors and donors to fund its wide range of life-sustaining programs, which is why the significance of their beloved Luminaria Night fundraiser each December can’t be understated. (Note: This year’s Luminaria Night was postponed from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18 due to weather conditions.) To learn more about how to get involved and support New Bethany Ministries as a donor or volunteer, please visit their website. As always, Josh has a local news roundup, including stories about a stabbing in Hellertown, a Fountain Hill homicide, a salon coming to the Promenade Shops and a return to visitation restrictions at St. Luke’s University Health Network hospitals due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

