NRD Ep. 85: Lehigh Art Alliance Brings Local Artists Together

Creating art is something that is often done in isolation, but art is inspired by the world around us, which is why it’s important for many artists to feel a sense of community. One highly-respected Lehigh Valley organization, Lehigh Art Alliance, has been providing that for more than 80 years. On this week’s episode of No Rain Date, we’re joined by LAA President El Shackleton and Vice President Laura Elmore for a discussion about ways their organization brings artists together for exhibits that enrich the lives of everyone in the community. Our discussion also extends to include the topic of COVID-19, and how the pandemic has impacted the local arts community. We learn what it means when an art exhibit is “juried,” what LAA exhibits are currenty happening and how anyone–including individuals who are simply lovers of art–can join and support Lehigh Art Alliance. As always, Josh has a local news roundup, including stories about the diagnosis of the first Omicron variant cases of COVID in the Lehigh Valley and the possible loosening of COVID health and safety guidelines in the Southern Lehigh School District.

