No Rain Date NRD Ep. 86: Sgt. Blake Kuntz & Community Policing in Bethlehem Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:55:17 Share Share Link Embed

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged police departments in many ways, one of which is maintaining connections with the communities they serve. On this episode of No Rain Date, we learn how the Bethlehem Police Department has adapted its community programs and safety initiatives to help keep some of the city’s most vulnerable residents safe–and connected. Community Services Sgt. Blake Kuntz is our special guest to discuss this important and timely issue, as well as how the stress of working during the holidays can have an impact on officers. Sgt. Kuntz also provides us with an update on one of the department’s best-known and most beloved units–the Bethlehem Mounted Police–and discusses the Citizens Police Academy, which provides city residents an opportunity to learn more about the complexities of modern policing. As always, Josh has a local news roundup, including stories about two new local restaurants: a Thai noodle bar that’s coming to Hellertown and an Ecuadorian eatery that will be opening in South Bethlehem. Our roundup also includes updates on St. Luke’s University Health Network’s decision to restrict visitation in its hospitals to individuals who are fully vaccinate against COVID-19 and a local business whose generosity is brightening the holidays for local families in need. From all of us at No Rain Date, Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!

No Rain Date is conveniently available for listening and download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, Tunein, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. To learn more about the podcast, suggest an interview subject or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is produced each week by Jonny Hart and is a production of Saucon Source LLC.

Love No Rain Date? You can help support it by making a voluntary contribution and becoming a Saucon Source member today. Learn more here. And don’t forget to sign up to receive the free Saucon Source newsletter three times a week. You’ll enjoy the convenience of having the latest news delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as peace of mind of knowing you’ll never miss another story.