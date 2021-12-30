No Rain Date NRD Ep. 87: Terry Wallace of Venture X Bethlehem (Pt. 1) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:01:53 Share Share Link Embed

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things, including how many of us work. Due to COVID-19’s unprecedented challenges, more companies than ever are moving away from the rigid requirements of America’s traditional office-based workspaces to embrace work-from-home and hybrid solutions. On the cutting edge of this evolution in how we work is Venture X Bethlehem, a coworking space on the city’s economically diverse South Side (and the home of a satellite Saucon Source office). In our interview with owner Terry Wallace, you’ll learn more about why businesses of all sizes–from sole proprietorships to large firms–are discovering that coworking spaces are fantastic incubators for growth. Terry also discusses his diverse employment background, which includes military service, working as a police officer, a career in the pharmaceutical industry and being part of the 2010s coworking revolution in New York City. As always, Josh has a local news roundup, which includes stories about overwhelming demand for COVID tests at local hospitals, a local business owner’s plan to seek a state House seat, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week and the winner of our 2021 Holiday Lights Contest & Tour. He also reflects on the year that was in local news, with highlights from our Top 12 Most-Read stories list, and shares a special update for No Rain Date listeners. From all of us at No Rain Date, best wishes for a safe and happy New Year!

