NRD Ep. 88: Terry Wallace of Venture X Bethlehem (Pt. 2)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things, including how many of us work. Due to COVID-19’s unprecedented challenges, more companies than ever are moving away from the rigid requirements of America’s traditional office-based workspaces to embrace work-from-home and hybrid solutions. On the cutting edge of this evolution in how we work is Venture X Bethlehem, a coworking space on the city’s economically diverse South Side (and the home of a satellite Saucon Source office). In our two-part interview with owner Terry Wallace (click here to listen to Part 1), you’ll learn more about why businesses of all sizes–from sole proprietorships to large firms–are discovering that coworking spaces are fantastic incubators for growth. Terry also discusses his diverse employment background, which includes military service, working as a police officer, a career in the pharmaceutical industry and being part of the 2010s coworking revolution in New York City. As always, Josh has a local news roundup, which includes stories abou the adoption of a new agenda policy that will affect commenting at Lower Saucon Township Council meetings, funding concerns by Hellertown Area Library supporters, the ongoing, Omicron-fueled COVID surge and the Lehigh Valley’s first taste of winter.

