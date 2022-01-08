Saucon Valley, Southern Lehigh Receive Taste of Winter (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 8 mins
Snow covers the fields surrounding Southern Lehigh Middle School on Friday. A winter storm that moved through the area Thursday night deposited 3 to 4 inches of snow in most spots, which was enough to close snow in the Southern Lehigh, Saucon Valley and other school districts. The next opportunity for wintry precipitation will occur on Sunday.
It certainly wasn’t the storm of the century, but the snow that moved through the Lehigh Valley Thursday night and early Friday morning was enough to provide areas such as Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh with their first real taste of winter so far this year.
Most areas saw approximately three to four inches of accumulation, with slightly higher totals generally being recorded further to the south, near Philadelphia and in New Jersey.
According to National Weather Service data, Coopersburg had the highest total reported across Lehigh and Northampton counties, with 4.6 inches of snow measured in the borough.
Hellertown borough reported 3.3 inches of accumulation, Center Valley was coated with 3.8 inches and Trumbauersville in upper Bucks County recorded 3 inches, per the NWS.
NBC10 Philadelphia reported some additional local snowfall totals on an interactive map they published on NBCPhiladelphia.com, including:
- 1.2 miles NE of Springtown – 3.6 inches
- Riegelsville – 2.4 inches
- Salisbury Township – 4.1 inches
- 1 mile NNW of Perkasie – 4 inches
Both Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh schools were closed Friday, making it the first snow day of the year for students and staff, however most businesses were able to open.
The snow began Thursday around 9 p.m., tapering off to flurries shortly after daybreak Friday. By Friday afternoon, some alleys and secondary roads remained icy, particularly in shaded areas, but most major roads in the Lehigh Valley were clear down to blacktop.
Road conditions were generally good as traffic moved briskly along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township Friday afternoon.
Aside from black ice that could form on roadways due to the melting and refreezing of the snow that just fell, the next opportunity for wintry conditions will be Sunday, when the National Weather Service forecast says there is a chance of freezing rain in the morning.
A winter weather advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for Lehigh and Northampton counties states that up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate, creating potentially hazardous conditions on roadways, bridges and sidewalks.
Temperatures are forecast to plummet in the wake of Sunday’s storm to levels well below normal Monday through Wednesday, before rebounding on Thursday and Friday.
Tuesday’s forecast high in Allentown is just 19 degrees, and Tuesday’s forecast low is 8.
Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown
Lower Main Street in Hellertown, looking south toward the Lower Saucon Township line
The sidewalks at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley were snow-free, but temperatures were chilly enough to keep many shoppers away. Pictured above is a space that later this year will become ELITE Salon & Suites.
The fountain in the center of Hellertown’s Detwiller Plaza remained ice-free Friday, but that could soon change. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the single digits by Tuesday.
A snow-covered field along Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township
By late Friday afternoon some were still cleaning up from the snow along Main Street in Hellertown.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night can stop the beer truck from delivering its precious cargo…at least to Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern in Spring Valley.
A billboard along Rt. 412 near the I-78 east on-ramp in Hellertown appeared to state the obvious.
The campus of DeSales University in Center Valley was deserted, as students have not yet returned for the second semester.
There was minimal foot traffic in and out of the Giant supermarket on Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township Friday afternoon. By Saturday the store was busy once again, as residents flocked there to stock up on staples like milk, bread and eggs in advance of another round of winter weather.
A plow truck with its blade up heads south on Rt. 412 near the Creekside Marketplace shopping center Friday.
It wasn’t long ago that patrons of Vassi’s Drive-in were able to enjoy their food outside at the restaurant’s many picnic tables, which were snow-covered Friday.
A view across fields near the DeSales University campus in Center Valley
Along the Saucon Rail Trail in Upper Saucon Township
Looking north across snow-covered fields toward DeSales University, and beyond that, South Mountain.
The car wash on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg was open and ready to help motorists clean their vehicles of road salt and grime.
Friday wasn’t a day for the playground at Easton Road and High Street in Hellertown. The equipment was covered in several inches of snow after a winter storm passed through the area.
Vehicles displayed “bling” in the form of icicles thanks to the combination of sunshine and sub-freezing temperatures Friday.
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church on Easton Road in Hellertown was as pretty as a postcard in the wake of the snowfall.
A small side street off Rt. 309 in Coopersburg borough remained snow-covered Friday afternoon.
The Inside Scoop on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg
Holiday decorations could still be seen at Coopersburg Borough Hall following Friday’s accumulation of snow. Coopersburg borough received 4.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
There was enough snow to break out the snowblower on Linden Avenue in Hellertown borough.
A serene winter scene greeted visitors to Steel Club in Hellertown.
Children were able to frolic in the snow that fell Friday, as most schools were closed. Pictured above, several kids play in a park in Coopersburg.
Easton Road in Hellertown as dry and free of snow or ice following the winter storm.
Gusty winds meant that blowing snow was a concern Friday, particularly across exposed areas.
Several children head home from a day of sledding in Hellertown Friday.
The snow-covered clubhouse at Steel Club in Hellertown looked particularly picturesque as the setting sun cast its rays across it.
A thin layer of ice and snow covered a pond along Camp Meeting Road in Upper Saucon Township Friday.
Sledding trails told the story of a fun-filled “snow day” enjoyed by many Hellertown children Friday.
A colorful row of kayaks outside L.L. Bean at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley seemed a bit incongruous amid the wintry weather the area had just experienced.
The entrance to Steel Club in Hellertown was one of the few places where colorful plants could be enjoyed against the backdrop of a wintry landscape.
The Creekview Veterinary Hospital sign in Coopersburg was a subtle reminder to passers-by that pets should not be left outside for extended periods, particularly in bitterly cold temperatures, which the Lehigh Valley is expected to experience early in the week.