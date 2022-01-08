Saucon Valley, Southern Lehigh Receive Taste of Winter (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 8 mins

It certainly wasn’t the storm of the century, but the snow that moved through the Lehigh Valley Thursday night and early Friday morning was enough to provide areas such as Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh with their first real taste of winter so far this year.

Most areas saw approximately three to four inches of accumulation, with slightly higher totals generally being recorded further to the south, near Philadelphia and in New Jersey.

According to National Weather Service data, Coopersburg had the highest total reported across Lehigh and Northampton counties, with 4.6 inches of snow measured in the borough.

Hellertown borough reported 3.3 inches of accumulation, Center Valley was coated with 3.8 inches and Trumbauersville in upper Bucks County recorded 3 inches, per the NWS.

NBC10 Philadelphia reported some additional local snowfall totals on an interactive map they published on NBCPhiladelphia.com, including:

1.2 miles NE of Springtown – 3.6 inches

Riegelsville – 2.4 inches

Salisbury Township – 4.1 inches

1 mile NNW of Perkasie – 4 inches

Both Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh schools were closed Friday, making it the first snow day of the year for students and staff, however most businesses were able to open.

The snow began Thursday around 9 p.m., tapering off to flurries shortly after daybreak Friday. By Friday afternoon, some alleys and secondary roads remained icy, particularly in shaded areas, but most major roads in the Lehigh Valley were clear down to blacktop.

Aside from black ice that could form on roadways due to the melting and refreezing of the snow that just fell, the next opportunity for wintry conditions will be Sunday, when the National Weather Service forecast says there is a chance of freezing rain in the morning.

A winter weather advisory in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for Lehigh and Northampton counties states that up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate, creating potentially hazardous conditions on roadways, bridges and sidewalks.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet in the wake of Sunday’s storm to levels well below normal Monday through Wednesday, before rebounding on Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday’s forecast high in Allentown is just 19 degrees, and Tuesday’s forecast low is 8.

Calling All Photographers! Do you have a local snow photo you’d like to share? Email it to josh@sauconsource.com with “Newsletter Photo Contest” in the subject line and your name and phone number listed in the email (phone numbers and email addresses won’t be published). Please also indicate where the photo was taken. Photos featured in our newsletter will be eligible to win a prize in a monthly random drawing. Subscribe to receive the Saucon Source newsletter three times each week here.