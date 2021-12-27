The 12 Most Read Stories on Saucon Source in 2021

Est. Read Time: 3 mins
The 12 Most-Read Stories of 2021 on SauconSource.com
- Three Killed in Fiery Lanark Road Wreck (March 6, 2021) • Three young adults with ties to DeSales University in Center Valley were killed when their car struck a tree along Lanark Road. A fourth occupant of the vehicle survived the crash, which Upper Saucon Township Police later said was alcohol-related.
- Rite Aid, Other Pharmacies Begin Receiving COVID-19 Doses (Feb. 1, 2021) • Although it may seem like a distant memory now, the COVID-19 vaccine first became widely available in early 2021, many people were desperate to book vaccination appointments at area pharmacies, hospitals and clinics.
- DeSales Mourns 2 Alumni, Senior Killed in Upper Saucon Car Crash (March 7, 2021) • Killed in the March 6, 2021 wreck on Lanark Road were Sean Hanczaryk, a senior sport and exercise physiology major and member of the school’s baseball team; 2020 DeSales graduate Emily Kattner; and 2019 DeSales graduate Nicholas White.
- When Do We Change the Clocks and Spring Forward? (March 3, 2021) • Perhaps because of the pandemic Americans were more eager than usual for spring to begin. The nearly 5,000 pageviews this story received certainly hinted at excitement over the approaching season of rebirth.
- Owner Fears for Safety of Missing Shih Tzu, ‘Heaven’ (July 20, 2021) • A Lower Saucon Township resident’s desperate search for her missing senior pup touched the hearts of many Saucon Source readers.
- Life-Threatening Flooding Under Way in Northampton, Lehigh Counties (Sept. 1, 2021) • The remnants of Hurricane Ida deluged the Saucon Valley area with upwards of seven inches of rain. Tragically, flash flooding along the Unami Creek in Upper Bucks County would claim the life of motorist that night.
- 2-Vehicle Crash Claims 3 Lives Near Lake Nockamizon (June 5, 2021) • Three young adults were killed in a two-car accident on Rt. 563 near Lake Nockamixon in Haycock Township, Bucks County.
- ‘When Can I Get the Covid Vaccine?’ PA.gov Helps People Find Out (Jan. 25, 2021) • In addition to difficulty finding an appointment, there was much confusion about who was eligible to be vaccinated during the early days of the state’s tiered classification system for recipients.
- Woman, 28, Dies in Rt. 663 Wreck, Police Seek Other Driver Involved (Oct. 21, 2021) • A 28-year-old Pottstown woman was killed in a fiery wreck on Rt. 663 in Milford Township, Bucks County.
- Local School District Suspends Teacher Who Was at U.S. Capitol Riot (Jan. 7, 2021) • Allentown School District officials made a controversial decision to suspend a teacher who was present at the rally that morphed into the Jan. 6 insurrection, pending an investigation.
- Police Share Initial Investigation Findings in Triple Fatal Crash (June 11, 2021) • Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced their initital investigatory findings in the crash that killed three on Rt. 563.
- Girl, 17, Missing from Lower Saucon Township, Police Say (Jan. 4, 2021) • The teen later returned home safely.