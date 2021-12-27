The 12 Most Read Stories on Saucon Source in 2021

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Lori

Has 2021 been another busy year for local news? You bet, and Saucon Source has been there to bring you the coverage you need in Saucon Valley, Southern Lehigh, Upper Bucks, Fountain Hill and South Bethlehem. In fact, the thousands of stories we’ve published–none of which are behind a paywall–have received more than 1.25 million pageviews in 2021. That’s why if you value our coverage, we ask you to please consider becoming a member-supporter for 2022. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter. Interested in becoming an advertiser on Saucon Source? Learn more here!

The 12 Most-Read Stories of 2021 on SauconSource.com