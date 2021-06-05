2-Vehicle Crash Claims 3 Lives Near Lake Nockamixon

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Three people are dead following a two-car accident on Rt. 563 near Lake Nockamixon in Haycock Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday.

According to a state police news release, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the area 1542 Mountain View Drive (Rt. 563), which is the address for the Nockamixon State Park office and adjacent to one of the park’s main entrances.

Police said the crash involved a 2007 Chevy Equinox occupied by a 26-year-old man from Ossining, N.Y., and a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, N.J., and a 2005 Lexus ES 330 occupied by a 25-year-old man from Ottsville and a 26-year-old man from Quakertown.

Authorities identified the three individuals who suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash as the two men from Upper Bucks County and the 24-year-old New Jersey woman.

The sole survivor of the accident–the New York man–suffered serious injuries in it and was life-flighted to Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment, police said.

Mountain View Drive was closed for several hours overnight for a state police crash scene investigation, the news release said.

“This crash investigation is ongoing, and an updated Public Information Release is forthcoming at a later time,” police said.

State police are asking anyone who may have information about the accident to contact officers at the Dublin barracks (Troop M) by calling 215-249-9191.

This is the second triple-fatal accident to occur in the area in recent months.

In March, three young adults with ties to DeSales University in Center Valley were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Lanark Road in Upper Saucon Township.

Note: This is a developing news story. Information in it may be updated as additional facts become known.