Which Hellertown Streets Will Be Paved This Summer–And When?

It will soon be time for local road paving projects to begin in Hellertown, and borough officials are advising residents to be prepared for some disruption during the work.

In an email announcement Friday, borough officials said GorCon Inc. will begin the work on or around Monday, June 14, weather permitting.

Borough roads that will be milled and paved include Willow Road, Elm Road, Beech Road, Magnolia Road, Hillcrest Court, Ilona Drive and Delaware Avenue, from Water Street to Durham Street.

All vehicles parked along those roads will have to be removed during the paving project.

“Actual start dates and locations will be posted on the borough’s website, Facebook page and posted along the named roadways as we get closer to the start date,” Friday’s email said.

Hellertown Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft recently confirmed that work on a pedestrian safety initiative that’s been taking place this spring is ahead of schedule.

The work includes upgrades to crosswalks, the installation of pedestrian-activated flashers at some intersections and other improvements.