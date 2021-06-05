‘I Hope You Dance,’ Saucon Valley High School Class of 2021 Told

Est. Read Time: 16 mins

There were laughs and a few tears, but most importantly there was plenty of applause for the 150-plus members of Saucon Valley High School’s Class of 2021, who graduated in an outdoor commencement ceremony held in the school district stadium Friday evening.

The weather earlier in the day had been unsettled, but the rain stopped and the sun came out shortly before the ceremony began, becoming a fitting meteorological metaphor for a class who over the past 19 months faced unprecedented educational and extracurricular challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like those trials, Friday’s storms passed in time for the members of the Class of 2021 to begin their adult lives on a hopeful note.

Hope was the message conveyed by the ceremony’s faculty speaker, high school math teacher Kerry Schultz, who referenced a popular country song from decades ago–“I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack–in telling graduates to take chances and live in the moment.

Credit: Chris Christian

“On any given Friday, the entire world could shut down,” Schultz said, in reference to the pandemic. “Allow yourself the full experience. Dance like no one is watching. Dance because you want to, not because you want to see how many views you’re going to get on TikTok.”

“Sitting it out may be safe and comfortable, but who knows what might happen if you dance,” she told the class. “I wish you all the best of luck. I truly hope you will keep in touch. But most of all, I hope you dance.”

The ceremony was also noteworthy for the fact that the valedictorian, the salutatorian, the senior class officers and the student-selected speaker were all women; something that has not happened before, or at least in the recent past, at Saucon Valley High School.

VALEDICTORIAN: Helen Keetley

SALUTATORIAN: Mercedes Lingle

CLASS PRESIDENT/SGA CO-PRESIDENT: Grace Albano

CLASS VICE PRESIDENT: Kaleigh Hess-Davila

CLASS SECRETARY: Leah Fitzpatrick

CLASS TREASURER: Mackenzie Johnstone

SGA CO-PRESIDENT: Anna Burfeind

STUDENT-SELECTED SPEAKER: Appoline Neveu

Class Secretary Leah Fitzpatrick provided some historical perspective on the graduation by noting that 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of Saucon Valley High School’s first commencement exercise. The high school, which opened in 1970, was built after the former Hellertown-Lower Saucon School District became the district that exists today.

Fitzpatrick noted that pandemic-era planning meant it wasn’t possible to reunite the Class of 1971 at Friday’s ceremony, but she paid tribute to that first class to graduate from SVSD by recalling some of the cultural touchstones of the early 1970s, when “Dirty Harry” was a hit film and the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution made the legal voting age 18.

Credit: Chris Christian

In 1971, Fitzpatrick said, a gallon of gas cost just 40 cents, and Saucon Valley wrestler Don Rohn became legendary seemingly overnight by winning two state championships.

Saucon Valley Superintendent Dr. Craig Butler joked that he remembered filling up his VW Bug with gas that cost about eight times less than it does today; an economic reality that is one of many members of the Class of 2021 will now begin to face as adults.

“The school district has equipped you to meet these challenges,” Butler said, adding that the graduating class of seniors has “certainly enhanced the reputation of the high school and the entire district.”

Before the tassles were turned to symbolize their official matriculation from Saucon Valley High School, Class President Grace Albano directed the members of the Class of 2021 to squeeze together for a selfie, with the stadium grandstand in the background.

Friday’s graduation ceremony was streamed live on the Saucon Athletics YouTube channel, and the recording may be watched there.

For our photos of the graduates and additional photos from the ceremony, please see below.

Saucon Valley High School – Class of 2021

Madison Andrea Adler

Grace Marie Albano

Lydia Marie Apple

Oscar Jhovanny Barahona

Jaclyn Kelly Barbera

Emma E. Barrell

Christian Michael Tomas Baukal

Sydney G. Bedner

Megan Denise Bergenheier

Eric Joseph Alexander Blazka

Alexander A. Bortz

Nicholas A. Bortz

Jennifer Michelle Boyle

Kieran William Boyle

Keara Unique Bradley

Courtney Alexis Bray

Samantha Grace Briggs-Wiley

Eric Gerdts Brown

Autumn Anne Budline

Christopher Matthew Bufanio

Anna Elizabeth Burfeind

Madalyn Jean Buss

Isabella James Butera

Jackson Carl Carpenter

Lei James Carr

Ronald An Carr

Claire Rose Cassellia

Matthew E. Chaikowsky

Iman Afzal Chaudhry

Dino Chen

Lydia Nefely Christogianni

Melissa Cipollini

Karissa A. Corcoran

Kellen D. Cosgrave

Alisea Marie Cutietta

Kelsey Paige Cyphers

Eli Robert Deily

Robecca Marie Dettmar

Jake R. DeVico

Tyler P. Dickens

Gabriel Thomas Dietrich

Maria C. Donahue

Ermal Duka

Nathan Duprey

Kianna Eunice Espinosa

Connor R. Evans

Caydence B. Faatz

Abbie A. Farb

Leah P. Fitzpatrick

Mikayla Noel Fluck

Mariah F. Ford

Ally Grace Frace

Josalyn Rose Fritz

Tristen A. Gambino

Alexis Paige Gerstenberg

Dylan R. Gilly

Ashton Gonsalves

Gabriel L. Grant

Aaron M. Grogg

Deven Guthrie

Abygayle Rose Harris

Dakota Mason Harris

Julia Marie Hernandez

Chase J. Hershey

Kaleigh Larie Hess-Davila

Dustin L. Hill

Samuel James Hoffert

Caroline G. Honsel

Trinity Marie Housenick

Kiya Marie Humphries

Chloë Blue Jeanmonod

Colin Matthew Johnson

Rachel M. Johnson

Mackenzie P. Johnstone

Emma Rose Jucewicz

Lauren E. Kachmarsky

Megan Erin Kane

Layna Nicole Keck

Helen Mae Keetley

Kasandra J. Kelly

Breanna J. Kemmerer

Misty A. Kemmerer

Leah Victoria Kramer

Keith Carmody Kreschollek

Mackenzie Lauren Krock

Jorryn Alexis Kyra

Asia M. Lambert

Kerry Maryellen Lannon

Ryan Arthur Lebo

Nicole D. Leidy

Jacob Christian Leonard

Mercedes Anne Lingle

Liam H. Lloyd

Victoria Rose Macarro

Abigail Grace Manbeck

Christopher Paul Mann

Katherine Ann Marker

Aaliyana I. Mateo

Emma Kelyn Maykut

Marissa Claire McCullough

Victoria Alexandria Mease

Christopher Medei

Braden Melham

Andrew S. Melo

Kristen Jane Milliren

Morgan Lynn Mixa

Ramel Kaream Moore

Luis I. Morales

Aleaya Rose Myers

Matthew Robert Nagy

Appoline Z. Neveu

Emily Lynn Nolan

Aidan Nolf

Kathleen Jean-Marie Nuss

Ayanna L. Nuttall

Truth Jamine Oakes

David Moffat Osman

Jake OuYang

Dimitri George Pandelios

Rahul Patel

Owen Jacob Petiet

Trinity Anareese Phetsavanh

James Holt Phillips

Aidan R. Piccuirro

Madysen Hailey Pritchard

Andrew Christopher Propsner

Yamil A. Quintana Cintron

Anthony M. Reith

Sophia Elizabeth Riehl

Sean Royer

Ryan Matthew Salmon

Matthew R. Schaffstall

Alexis Mae Schrantz

Ayush Amit Shah

Makenzie Lynn Shimko

Claire Elizabeth Silva

Jonathan James Sinko

Benjamin C. Skubera

Malia Ann Snyder

Judy Marie Squires

Samantha L. Staats

Alexcia M. Stanley

Olivia Fae Steuer

Benjamin David Stromski

Michael William Sullivan

Maggie Toner

Samara Margarita Torres

Ethan Quade Trimmer

Mia Ulmer

Valerie Valianatos

Ethan Nicolaas Van Der Walt

Ashley V. Viscito

Katherine P. Wakely

Jase Christopher Weber

Milo G. Whitley

Abigail C. Wieder

Tori Lynne Williams

Aidan Joseph Wilson

Molly Ann Youells

Katie A. Young

Kenneth W. Young

Trent M. Young

Morgan E. Yurasits

Ryan Zheng

Trinity H. Ziegler

Colin D. Zyck

Photos by Chris Christian