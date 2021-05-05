Saucon Valley Senior Named Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Teen Queen

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Saucon Valley residents may find themselves in the presence of excellence if they run into Melissa Cipollini, a senior at Saucon Valley High School who was recently named Pennsylvania’s Miss Amazing Teen Queen.

Melissa impressed a panel of judges at a Miss Amazing pageant, where participants display communication skills that could help them land their dream job or make a new friend.

Melissa showcased her confidence and pride in an interview with the pageant’s judges, as well as a speaking introduction where she shared her interests, strengths and ambitions with the audience.

The pageant also consists of a passion presentation, where participants complete a 90-second performance showcasing a pastime or hobby they are passionate about. Melissa performed sign language to the song “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars.

Melissa’s stellar performance landed her the opportunity to attend the National Miss Amazing Summit this summer in Nashville.

“The National Miss Amazing Summit is the largest event coordinated by Miss Amazing, uniting over 800 people from across the country,” said Brianne Barona, a transition coach at SVHS. “At the National Miss Amazing Summit, local Miss Amazing representatives from across the country come together to share their personal missions, further strengthen their skills and collaborate on a roadmap for change.”

Melissa lives with autism, as well as intellectual disabilities and speech and language impairments. However the 18-year-old lives each day with growing confidence and a positive outlook, which is recognized by everyone she meets.

“I have overcome many challenges and expect there will be many more,” she said. “I believe I will meet these future obstacles with a great attitude and a smile on my face.”

She is looking forward to meeting and working with fellow Miss Amazing teens this July in Nashville.

“I am honored to be among all the amazing ladies from across the United States,” Melissa said. “I believe together we will show that disability is not an inability.”

“I promise to represent my home state, Pennsylvania, and my hometown, Hellertown, to the best of my ability,” she continued.

Melissa needs help from friends in the community to make it to Nashville for the National Summit. Consider learning a little more about Melissa’s story and making a donation toward the trip on her sponsorship site.

“I hope you can support me and help me get to Tennessee this summer,” she said. “Any amount you could donate to help me reach my goal will be greatly appreciated.”

Miss Amazing programs help girls and women with disabilities develop the self-esteem they need to achieve their goals and change the world.

Visit their national website, as well as their Pennsylvania chapter’s site to learn more about their mission and how to become involved in local Miss Amazing programs.