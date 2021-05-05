Geoffrey C. Baer, 70, of Lower Saucon Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Geoffrey C. Baer, 70, of Lower Saucon Township died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Gail L. (Vallone) Baer. Geoffrey was born in Fountain Hill on June 12, 1950 to the late Charles Raymond and Esther Sarah Lilly (Graber) Baer. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Geoff was a plant manager at Bethlehem Iron Works, Steel Structures, Fischer Steel and Thypin Steel for many years until retiring. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. Geoff was the Sergeant of Arms at the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post #397, Hellertown, where he was the Past Commander and a member of the American Legion Riders. He was very instrumental in bringing life and energy back into the Legion when it was needed the most!

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 48 years; daughters: Kristen M. (Michael L.) Schneider, Jennifer L. (Damien W.) Kaufman, all of Hellertown; sisters: Gloria J. (Rolly D.) Lumpkins of Mason, Texas, Kathleen I. (Keith) Bidlow of Orlando, Fla., Rita L. (David C.) Fistner of Bethlehem; five grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. American Legion Riders will line up from 9:45 a.m. with KSU at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.