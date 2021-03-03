2021: When Do We Change the Clocks and ‘Spring Forward?’

It’s almost time once again to think about…time.

We’re all forced to do that twice each year, when most of the nation switches to or from Daylight Saving Time and the displays on millions of clocks are simultaneously updated.

This year Daylight Saving Time will begin (and Eastern Standard Time end) at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.

So, if you have evening plans for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17 you’re in luck. You’ll be able to enjoy those shenanigans–wherever they may be–with more daylight.

Of course, the tradeoff for the “extra hour” of daylight at the end of the day is losing an hour on the 14th, when clocks will be moved forward if they don’t update automatically.

Are you looking forward to the start of Daylight Saving Time? Are your clocks? Let us know in a comment!