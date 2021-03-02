Jeanette (Colodonato) Hoffman, 92, of Quakertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jeanette (Colodonato) Hoffman, 92, of Quakertown, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Independence Court, Quakertown. She was the wife of the late Norman W. Hoffman, who died March 18, 2000. Jeanette was born in Quakertown on Oct. 2, 1928 to the late Fedele and Rose (Deluca) Colodonato. She worked in the garment industry, in furniture production and also at the former Trainer’s Restaurant, Quakertown. Jeanette was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where she sang on its choir and was a member of the quilters group. She and her late husband enjoyed fishing together.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Gregory L. (Cynthia M.) Naudascher of Dublin, N.H., Dennis J. (Daphne) Naudascher of Spinnerstown; sister: Mary Orlic of Quakertown; twin sister: Julia Colodonato of Quakertown; four grandchildren: Joshua Naudascher, Lauren Naudascher Contarino, Tate Naudascher, Reid Naudascher; four great-grandchildren: Oliver & Ellery Contarino, Sam & Presley Naudascher.

SERVICE

Services will be available on Facebook Live on the page of Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no public services other than Facebook Live. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.