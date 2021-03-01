Local Resident Seeks Re-election to Northampton County Council

A Lower Saucon Township resident and member of Northampton County Council announced her re-election campaign last month.

Credit: Lori Vargo Heffner for Northampton County Council/Facebook

Lori Vargo Heffner, a Democrat who was first elected to county council in 2017 and is the current council president, cited her record in a news release provided by her campaign.

“In addition to four years of no new taxes and a lower county budget, I worked to ensure that Northampton residents had access to (COVID-19) testing and our small business owners were able to get the funds they need to get through the worst of the pandemic, but there is still so much that needs to be done,” she said.

Vargo Heffner noted the heavy toll the pandemic has taken on the county, which remains among the Pennsylvania counties that have been hardest hit by the virus’s spread.

In addition to her leadership of the nine-member council, Vargo Heffner said she initiated and/or supported the following accomplishments achieved during her tenure:

The creation of a Responsible Contracting Ordinance to ensure that Northampton County residents earn a living wage from work done in Northampton County.

The return of county-owned Gracedale Nursing Home to county management.

Oversight of distributing $10.8 million to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and an additional $2 million to municipalities.

The purchase of the Human Services building on Emrick Boulevard.

Initiation and construction of a state-of-the-art county forensics facility.

Vargo Heffner is a psychotherapist employed by St. Luke’s University Health Network.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Moravian College, a master’s degree in counseling from Kutztown University and a master’s degree in adult and organizational development from Temple University.

According to the news release, she serves on the Discover Lehigh Valley Board and is a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, where she serves as a lector and on the Liturgy Board.

“My experience, commitment and integrity have been proven during my three years on Northampton County Council so far, and I would be honored to continue working to improve the quality of life for all of our residents,” Vargo Heffner said.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is Tuesday, May 18. The last day to register to vote in the primary–which according to state election law is only open to registered Democrats and Republicans–is Monday, May 3.