Sister Miriam Dennis Sculley, IHM, 89 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Sister Miriam Dennis Sculley, IHM, 89, formerly known as Mary Theresa Sculley, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her loving nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Sculley and Bridget (Doherty) Sculley, and a sister, Kathleen (Sculley) Ranieri.

Sister Dennis faithfully severed the Parish of Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, for 16 years as her last active duty assignment, where she was a joyful companion to all the parishioners and students; their “grandmother,” their “sister,” their friend. She gave her heart to them and she will always remain in their hearts.

SERVICES

Due to coronavirus restrictions, all services will be private; however, the funeral mass will be livestreamed online and can be accessed on Friday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. by going to youtu.be/jfeOZoY8lgo.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home in care of the IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355.