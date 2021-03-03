William A. Elek III, 79, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

William A. Elek III, 79, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 18, 1941; son of the late William A. Elek Jr. and Ann (Longo) Elek. William is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Jeanne (Danek) Elek. William will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, selflessness and loyalty. He was a humble man with a great sense of humor; his personality made him easily loved by all. He was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, where he was a standout athlete. William earned his bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s University, where he was the class president and captain of the soccer team. William honorably enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He dedicated 37 years of his career to the Bethlehem Steel Corporation, working in management and consulting. He also worked for the family business, Elek Plumbing, until his retirement. William was active in several local organizations, his involvement stemming from his lifelong family connection to Bethlehem. He was extremely faithful, as demonstrated by his activity at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, where he served on numerous committees. Throughout his spiritual life, he was dedicated to two men’s prayer groups as well as to preparing meals and supporting the Victory House community. William was an avid golfer and volunteered at the Lehigh University Golf Learning Center, in addition to coaching his children’s sporting events throughout their lives.

SURVIVORS

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Kirsten Singley and fiancé, Jeffrey Cary; Brittany Azzolina and husband, Joseph; Regan Palazzo and husband, Michael; and son, William A. Elek IV and wife, Fabiana; as well as his brother, Stephen and wife, Kathleen. William was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Zambelli. William, known and loved as “Pop Pop,” found great joy in his 10 grandchildren; Madelyn, Grace, Emma, Elise, Sarah, Dante, Marco, Liliana, Crew and Kai. Through his warmth and humor, he was their greatest fan and will be carried in their hearts forever.

SERVICES

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Family will receive guests on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Assumption BVM, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Following brief words of remembrance, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., with a private family interment to be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing are required and there will be a limited number of guests permitted in the church at one time.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation and/or Victory House of Lehigh Valley. Condolences may be offered and livestreaming information is available at ConnellFuneral.com.