Woman, 28, Dies in Rt. 663 Wreck, Police Seek Other Driver Involved

Credit: Google Maps

A Pottstown woman was killed in a fiery wreck on Rt. 663 in Milford Township, Bucks County, Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident and asking for the public’s help with identifying the other motorist who was involved in it.

According to an accident report released by the Dublin barracks Thursday evening, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m., on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road. The intersection is about a mile west of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.

Police said 28-year-old Steffani L. Greco was eastbound on Rt. 663 and approaching the Brinkman Road intersection when the driver of another vehicle that was waiting to turn left from Brinkman Road onto Rt. 663 east “entered the intersection and stopped midway through.”

According to the version of events shared by police, as Greco traveled through the intersection she swerved to avoid the other vehicle, engaging her brakes and skidding several hundred feet before the car overturned on its right side.

Police said Greco’s 2012 Ford went off the road “due east” and then caught on fire.

The unidentified driver of the other vehicle “left the scene in an unknown direction,” the news release indicated.

Police were unable to provide a description of that driver or of the vehicle he or she was operating at the time, and they are asking that anyone with information regarding the crash contact the Dublin state police barracks by calling 215-249-9191.

According to police, Greco was pronounced dead at the scene, after Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance responded to the crash.