Girl, 17, Missing from Lower Saucon Township, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said Adrianna Lynn Stahler left her home in the Steel City section of the township at 2 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Police said Stahler didn’t take her cell phone with her when she left.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing juvenile, they said.

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department handout

Stahler is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and a center nose ring and nose stud piercing.

Police said she “may be at an unknown location in Bethlehem City.”

Anyone with information about Adrianna Stahler or her whereabouts is asked to contact police via the Northampton County non-emergency dispatch number (610-759-2200) and reference Incident #20201228M7328. Members of the public may also submit an anonymous tip via the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline.

Note: This story involves breaking news. It may be updated as–or if–additional information becomes available.