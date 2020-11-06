Lower Saucon Police Warn of Suspicious Activity in Neighborhood

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Lower Saucon Township Police used their Crimewatch feed to warn residents of suspicious activity they say occurred early Thursday in a residential neighborhood.

In their post, police shared footage (video embedded below) from a resident’s surveillance camera that shows a man walking around two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 2000 block of Amherst Drive.

Police said the prowler was present at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

They urged all residents to lock their vehicles and remove or keep any valuables left in them out of sight.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident or who has identifying information for the person involved is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch tipline, with reference to Incident #20201105M6818.