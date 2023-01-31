2 Injured in Springfield Township Car Crash, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Two people from the Hellertown area suffered injuries in a Jan. 24 car accident on California Road in Springfield Township, according to state police at Dublin.

A report released by the barracks on Tuesday stated that 94-year-old Michael Colavita was driving a 2018 Kia Optima eastbound in the 1800 block of California Road when his car left the roadway and struck a culvert.

Police said Colavita’s car then traveled until it came to a stop facing north in a nearby driveway, after which they were summoned to the scene.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. and the Quakertown Fire Department, Upper Bucks Regional EMS, Upper Saucon EMS and a towing service also responded to it, the report said.

Both Michael Colivata and a passenger identified as 94-year-old Jeanette Colavita were transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus for treatment of injuries of unknown severity, police said.