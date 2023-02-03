Vote in Lower Saucon’s Movies in the Park Survey

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Although summer may seem far off, it’s really just a few months away, which is why organizers of events like Lower Saucon Township’s annual Movies in the Park series are beginning to seek public input about them.

The Movies in the Park series brings family-friendly films to several of the township’s parks for free, outdoor screenings over the summer months.

The survey released by the organizers earlier this week asks residents to vote for their choice of film from among the following options:

Polk Valley Park: Aladdin (1992), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Peter Pan (1952), The Goonies (1985)

Steel City Park: Cars (2006), Frozen (2013), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Zootopia (2016)

Town Hall Park: A Bug’s Life (1998), Lilo & Stitch (2002), The Little Mermaid (1989), Toy Story (1995)

The dates for the three screenings are still to be determined, according to the survey, which will be available for residents to take until March 2.

After that, the three films that received the most votes will be announced.