Summer Camp Offers Pa. Youth Chance to Explore Police, Military Careers

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard and Pennsylvania American Legion, is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Elmer Hafer-American Legion-State Police-National Guard Youth Camp, which will be held June 9-15 at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

This week-long summer program is open to 15 to 17 year-olds interested in a career with law enforcement or the military. Formerly known as State Police Youth Week, the camp has been held annually since 1970, and builds bridges between young people and the state law enforcement community.

“This camp and others like it, including our Camp Cadet programs, offer young people a chance to build confidence and enhance leadership skills,” said Col. Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Attendees will make memories that will last a lifetime while getting a chance to see firsthand what a career in law enforcement or the military can offer.”

State troopers, Pennsylvania Army National Guard members and the American Legion staff the camp, where cadets work on team-building exercises, physical fitness training, classroom-based activities related to police and military careers, and a marksmanship course. Cadets also visit the State Police Academy in Hershey and Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center in Lebanon County. The camp awards three $1,000 scholarships at the conclusion of the week.

Applicants are eligible to apply if they are between the ages of 15 and 17 and will not turn 18 during the period when the camp is held. Cadets who have previously attended the camp are not eligible to reapply. Applicants must be physically fit, in good health and have a good academic record.

Interested families can read more about the camp by visiting pa-legion.com. Applications are available on the legion’s website.

State Police personnel also host regional camp cadet programs each summer for Pennsylvanians ages 11 to 15. To inquire about camp cadet programs, contact your local Troop Community Services Officer.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.