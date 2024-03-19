Learn the Recipe to Launching a Successful Food Business at Workshop

“A Taste of the Food Industry” will feature experts who will discuss the ingredients needed for success in the industry.

If you’ve ever been interested in starting or growing a food business, the Lehigh University Small Business Development Center, Northampton Community College and Northampton County will be hosting a free event focused on the tools needed to get started or take your dream to the next level.

“A Taste of the Food Industry” will feature expert panelists who will discuss the ingredients needed for success in the industry. Panel discussion topics will include: starting and running a food establishment, food safety, culinary educational programs, mobile food vending and best practices.

The event is free to attend and will include a continental breakfast. It will take place on Monday, April 8, 2024 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Northampton Community College’s Alumni Hall, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020.

To register, visit Lehigh University’s website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.