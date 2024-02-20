‘Promenade on Wheels’ to Be a Night of Cars, Shopping & Fun

Promenade on Wheels will bring together a variety of vehicles of all makes and models. Those who attend will be able to enjoy not only the cars, but also a night of shopping, live music, DJ entertainment, offerings from food trucks, raffles and more.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley and First Pennsylvania Mustang Club will host the first ever Promenade on Wheels car show on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Center Valley. This event is free for car enthusiasts from all over the region.

Advance online registration is required for participating car owners. There is a $20 registration fee and limited space for 211 cars.

Arrival and check-in for the event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with cars required to remain parked for the duration of the show. For further information about arrival and check-in, click here.

Awards will be presented during the event, at 7 p.m., with the top 35 award recipients being judged by sponsors. The first 100 cars will receive dash plaques.

For more information about Promenade on Wheels, including registration requirements, click here.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.