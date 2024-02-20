Learn Industrial Maintenance for Free in 10 Weeks at NCC

Funded by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, the program will teach participants the basic skills of industrial maintenance to help prepare them for entry-level jobs and apprenticeships in what has become a growing field offering high-paying career opportunities.

Interested in a new job? Northampton Community College is offering a 10-week accelerated industrial maintenance training program in which enrollment is free for students who qualify.

Funded by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, the program will teach participants the basic skills of industrial maintenance to help prepare them for entry-level jobs and apprenticeships in what has become a growing field offering high-paying career opportunities.

Students will gain skills in reading blueprints and schematics, electrical and mechanical concepts, troubleshooting and more. Participants will also earn their OSHA-10 General Industry certification.

Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting in April at the Fowler Family Southside Center in Bethlehem.

For anyone interested in learning more about the program, a free in-person information session that will provide an overview of it will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 610-332-6172 or email se****@no*********.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.