$118K in Grants Awarded to 8 Lehigh Co. Fire & EMS Companies

Lehigh County fire and EMS companies will receive grants to help cover the cost of supplies and other expenses, said state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133).

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program has awarded $117,907 to eight Lehigh County companies, including Fountain Hill Fire Company. The grant money will help improve safety for both firefighters and EMS personnel, state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) said in a news release last week.

The funding awards include $16,368 for Catasauqua Fire Department; $15,201 for Coplay Fire Department; $15,000 for Egypt Fire Co. No. 1; $14,812 for International Association of Fire Fighters, Lehigh-Northampton Airport; $14,423 for Fullerton Fire Co. No. 1; $14,229 for Hokendauqua Fire Co.; and $13,645 for Fountain Hill Fire Co.

“Firefighters, both volunteers and full-time, and EMS workers provide safety to many throughout not only my community, but to many communities throughout the commonwealth,” McNeill said. “Anytime that I can help acquire funding for these important institutions that positively impact those who live in my community, I am all for it, and I am proud that this funding is going toward our safety.”

The grant program provides awards to cover a wide range of expenses, including training, equipment and supplies.

McNeill’s release noted that Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro proposed doubling the size of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program to a total of $60 million in his recent budget address.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.