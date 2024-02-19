Couple’s Dream of Opening a Brewery No Longer Just ‘Wishful Thinking’

Brendan and Jackie Breslin are planning to open Wishful Thinking Brewing Company in a building that formerly housed Bethlehem’s Bavarian Tavern; a landmark watering hole on the city’s South Side.

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Given the former name of the building their brewery will soon inhabit, it’s perhaps a bit prophetic that owners Brendan and Jackie Breslin landed where they did.

This spring, the Breslins plan to open Wishful Thinking Brewing Company in a building that formerly housed Bethlehem’s Bavarian Tavern; a landmark watering hole on the city’s South Side.

Bavaria is generally considered the birthplace of lager, and traditional lagers form a fundamental part of Brendan Breslin’s brewing ethos.

Specifically, Wishful Thinking specializes in brewing pale lagers in the Old World tradition of the Czech republic, which–like Bavaria–is home to a number of historic, renowned lager breweries.

Brendan Breslin got his start making beer at Philadelphia’s Manayunk Brewing Company nearly a decade ago. After cutting his teeth handling logistics and other aspects of the distribution and brewing processes, he moved to Stickman Brews and Pottstown United Brewing Co., in Royersford and Pottstown, respectively.

A West Chester native, Brendan and his wife Jackie–who grew up in Pipersville–began tapping into the Lehigh Valley beer scene during visits to places like Bonn Place Brewing Co. in Bethlehem.

That’s where they met actor-turned-brewer Sam Masotto, who co-owns Bonn Place with his wife, Gina.

“He’s good at connecting people,” said Brendan of Masotto, who has become a well-established member of the Lehigh Valley brewing community in recent years.

The Breslins’ relationship with Masotto continued to evolve during the Covid pandemic, when they started Pizza Post Co.; a square pizza food truck business catering to breweries that didn’t serve their own food. Bonn Place was one of their regular destinations during that time, and it was through their growing friendship with Masotto that they learned about the Bavarian Tavern, a former neighborhood bar he had purchased in 2018.

Masotto originally planned to use the building’s first floor for production and possibly as an additional taproom, but after renovating and restoring the tavern space, decided last year to instead lease it to another brewer.

When the Breslins learned that the space was available, they jumped at the opportunity to open a brewery there and turn their “wishful thinking” into reality.

“The beer industry requires wishful thinking,” Brendan observed.

Their current plans for opening include an agreement with Bonn Place to brew Wishful Thinking’s beers according to their recipes; an agreement Brendan described as similar to that of a cooperative.

“We will be making our own beer…using all local malts and some local hops,” he said.

With the local hops, Brendan said he plans to brew wet hop beers as often as possible. Wet hopping is a technique that enhances the flavor of beer by using fresh hops in the brewing process.

Their plan is to have four of their own and four guest beers on tap when Wishful Thinking opens in mid-spring.

The first two lagers they will offer are both inspired by Czech pale lagers like Pilsner Urquell, Brendan explained. Wishful Thinking’s homage to the legendary beer from Plzeň (Pilsen) is called Sense of Source (ABV 4.8 percent) and will be served in authentic oversized glasses big enough to allow for three inches of foam on top of each draft, which is how it is traditionally served.

It was during an educational honeymoon trip to Czechia in November that the Breslins also purchased the brass tower and faucets for their draft dispensing system, manufactured by LUKR.

They even took a three-hour course in how to properly pour beer and learned how to clean the 12 and 16 ounce glasses and mugs in which it will be served.

All of their staff–which will include four or five bartenders–will be trained in the traditional European methods to help maintain a level of authenticity they hope local beer enthusiasts will appreciate.

The Breslins are planning to open sometime in April and said their vision for Wishful Thinking is that of a family-friendly pizza restaurant and brewery.

In preparation for opening, they still need to hire one or two more bartenders (who are called “tapsters” in the Czech republic), along with kitchen staff, they said.

Hungry patrons at Wishful Thinking can expect a pizza-filled menu featuring regular and specialty pies, such as one with Brussels sprouts and balsamic glaze or a cheesesteak pizza made with beefsteak, long hot aioli and provolone. There will be vegan and gluten-free pizza options on the menu, the Breslins said, and they plan to use locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible.

The neighborhood around the brewery is densely populated, but there is parking on Broadway and the Breslins are working on an agreement that woulf allow their customers to use a nearby business’s parking lot on evenings and weekends.

The brewery’s location is also within walking distance of many neighborhoods, and in addition to beer and food, Wishful Thinking will have other things to draw customers in.

For example, the Breslins plan on having an outdoor seating area in front of the building with patio heaters to use on cool nights.

In their back dining room there is a small stage, and along with live performances by local musicians the couple said they hope to host things like a comedy night and storytelling events inspired by NPR’s “The Moth.”

Wishful Thinking Brewing Co.’s tentative hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 12 to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

For updates on their progress toward opening, be sure to follow the business on Instagram and Facebook.

More information and current job listings may be found at WishfulThinkingBeer.com or by emailing in**@wi*****************.com.