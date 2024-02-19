Ancient Greek Tragedy Gets Modern Makeover at Lehigh

Lehigh University will present ‘Antigonick,’ a contemporary take on Sophocles’ tragedy ‘Antigone’ directed by Theodore U. Horger ’61 Endowed Artist-in-Residence for the Performing and Visual Arts and visiting professor Héctor Alvarez.

The Theodore U. Horger ’61 Endowed Artist-in-Residence for the Performing and Visual Arts at Lehigh is bringing a piece of ancient Greek tragedy to the stage.

Héctor Alvarez, who is also a visiting professor of theatre, will direct a performance of “Antigonick,” a contemporary version of Sophocles’ tragedy “Antigone” by poet and author Ann Carson.

The play will be performed from Feb. 28 to March 3 at Lehigh’s Zoellner Arts Center.

Born in Spain and recently based in Los Angeles, Alvarez “is inspired by post-dramatic theater, avant-garde legacies and non-Western performance traditions,” a news release about the production said.

He is a graduate of the California Institute of the Arts and has directed performances at Theatre Y in Chicago, Teatro Lucido in Mexico City and The Hangar in Ithaca, among other venues.

“‘Antigone’ was the first play Alvarez performed in English at the age of 16, playing the role of Haemon, Antigone’s doomed groom and the son of Antigone’s nemesis, Creon,” the release said. “The tragedy begins after Antigone has performed a ceremonial burial of a brother in a brazen defiance of an order from Creon.”

According to Alvarez, the play’s contemporary significance relates to questions about bodily autonomy it provokes.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.