Local Fire, EMS Companies Awarded Over $250K in Grants

State Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) announced over $250,000 in grant awards for fire and EMS departments in Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

More than $250,000 in grant awards will be distributed to fire and emergency medical services departments in Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131), whose district spans parts of the three counties.

The grants were made possible through a program funded by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Companies eligible for funding can use the grant money for various purposes, including the purchase or repair of equipment, training programs, upgrades to facilities and debt reduction.

The Lehigh County departments receiving grants are Upper Saucon Township Volunteer Fire Dept #1 in Center Valley ($16,951.99), Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps in Center Valley ($12,000), Coopersburg Fire Company No. 1 ($16,562.94), Lower Milford Township Fire Co. No. 1 in Limeport ($16,757.46), Upper Milford Western District Fire Co. in Old Zionsville ($15,000), Citizens Fire Company of Upper Milford in Emmaus ($14,228.68) and Eastern Salisbury Fire Ambulance and Rescue Company ($15,006.77).

The Montgomery County departments receiving grants are East Greenville Fire Co. No. 1 ($15,590.33), Upper Perkiomen Valley Ambulance Association in Pennsburg ($15,000), Pennsburg Fire Co. No. 1 ($16,951.99), Red Hill Fire Company ($15,000), Green Lane Fire Company ($14,034.16) and Tylersport Volunteer Fire Company ($16,951.99).

The only Northampton County department on the list was Lower Saucon Fire Rescue ($55,951.99), since Lower Saucon Township is the only municipality in the county located within the 131st legislative district.*

“This grant funding will offer critical assistance to the courageous first responders within our community,” said Mackenzie. “Our dedicated firefighters and EMS personnel demonstrate unwavering commitment in safeguarding our lives and our property. Access to modern equipment and comprehensive training is essential for these heroes to fulfill their vital roles effectively.”

The grant distributions were made by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming revenue, the release said.

*Part of Lower Saucon Township is located in the 131st district. The other part is located in the 136th legislative district represented by state Rep. Bob Freeman.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.