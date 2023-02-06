Local Fire Companies Awarded Grants

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Valentine’s Day is coming up and in the spirit of the season, many of the area’s fire and EMS companies are getting some love from the state in the form of financial support.

Local legislators including state Sen. Lisa Boscola and state Rep. Milou Mackenzie Monday announced the names of the departments that are recipients of grants through the state’s 2022-23 Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services (FCEMS) Grant Program.

“These state grants provide critical financial assistance to the most vital organizations in our community: our fire and emergency services providers,” said Boscola (D-18) in a news release about the awards. “Our fire departments and EMS provide essential services throughout our local communities that protect our citizens who are in need of their services.”

“I am amazed by the bravery of our first responders who work tirelessly to save the lives of the people in our communities,” said Mackenzie (R-131). “The grants that have been awarded in my district are necessary in ensuring our first responders have access to the best tools and equipment to successfully complete their work for the residents in our district.”

Companies in Mackenzie’s district that are receiving awards include:

Coopersburg Fire Company No. 1: $15,000

Lower Milford Township Fire Company No. 1: $15,000

Lower Saucon Fire Rescue: $28,273.86

Upper Saucon Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1: $15,000

Others area recipients that Boscola announced include:

City of Bethlehem – Fire: $15,000

City of Bethlehem – EMS: $6,094

Dewey Fire Company No. 1 (Hellertown): $15,000

Freemansburg Fire Company No. 1: $13,826.29

Nancy Run Fire Company of Butztown (Bethlehem Township): $14,946

Williams Township Fire Company #1: $13,826.29

Under the guidelines of the grant program, projects eligible for funding include facility upgrades, equipment purchases, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention and construction savings account (fire companies only).

A list of the departments that received grants statewide may be found on the Office of the State Fire Commissioner website.