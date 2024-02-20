Gertrude V. Duh, 100, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Gertrude V. Duh (1924 – 2024)

Gertrude V. Duh, 100, of Hellertown, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late William A. Duh Sr. Gertrude was born in Perkasie on Jan. 30, 1924, to the late Hiram and Hermina (Miller) Steeley. She worked as a food server at the Wood Company and was an active member of her community, where she was known for her delicious baked goods.

SURVIVORS

Gertrude is survived by her loving children: Judith A. Duh of Perkasie; William A. Duh Jr. of Hellertown; Carol L. Reichard of Riegelsville; Patricia D. Schantzenbach of Hellertown; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four sisters and one brother.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.