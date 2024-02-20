Robert Eckerd Frederick, 80, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert Eckerd Frederick, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Robert Eckerd Frederick (1943 – 2024)

Robert Eckerd Frederick, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was born in Fountain Hill on Dec. 12, 1943, to the late Rhule E. and Frances G. (Bistritz) Frederick. Bob worked as an equipment operator for the Borough of Hellertown for 50 years, until his retirement. He was passionate about hunting.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.