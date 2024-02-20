Terry A. Martin, 66, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Terry A. Martin (1958 – 2024)

Terry A. Martin, 66, of Hellertown, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Lori J. (Kuhns) Martin. Terry was born in Allentown on Feb. 8, 1958, to the late John R. and Dorothy E. (Rice) Martin. He worked in the Janitorial Department of the Giant, Hellertown, for 19 years. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. Terry loved music, especially the Beatles, and enjoyed every electronic.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his son: Matthew A., at home; siblings: Thomas J. (Wendy I.) Martin of Walnutport, Tricia J. (Keith) Waylen of Slatington; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to help assist with funeral expenses, care of the funeral home.