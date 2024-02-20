Quakertown Woman Charged With Assault

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 25-year-old Quakertown woman is facing an assault charge in Lower Saucon Township.

Township police announced the charges they recently filed against Kristen Carol Parham in a post published Feb. 17 on their Crimewatch site.

According to police and county court records, Parham was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress in the 3600 block of Drifting Drive around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 10.

An officer who responded to the scene wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that he found a man there with “scratch marks, bleeding and redness on his lower back area” as well as injuries to his front torso.

Police said Parham was then taken into custody and transported to township police headquarters for processing, before being arraigned by Northampton County Central Booking on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.

According to the court docket filed in the case, following the arraignment Parham was sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $10,000 straight bail, which the following day was changed to $5,000 unsecured bail by order of a Northampton County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Parham was released from jail on Feb. 12 and currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. before District Judge Alan Mege in Lower Saucon Township, according to the docket.

No attorney was listed for Parham in court papers.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.